Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Read all about it - You can't afford to be without this twice-weekly newsletter - sign up today to get your breaking streaming and digital media news!

Amazon Prime Channels Leads for Direct-to-Consumer Sales: TDG

Over 70 percent of Showtime's online subscribers go through Amazon Prime Channels. Amazon has a hit, but Apple is close behind.

Page 1

Amazon has created a successful storefront with Amazon Prime Channels, and a report from the researchers at The Diffusion Group (TDG) shows just how successful. HBO, Showtime, and Starz all offer direct-to-consumer online subscriptions for their premium movie services, and all three get the bulk of their subscribers through Amazon Prime Channels.

For HBO, 53 percent of DTC sales are through Amazon Prime Channels, for Showtime it's 72 percent, and for Starz it's 70 percent. Subscribers no doubt like the convenience of being able to add extra services to their Amazon Prime Video subscriptions and pay for them all through one bill.

While Amazon currently has a lock on video service aggregation, that won't last long. As TDG notes, Apple has announced it will debut a similar offering in its TV app that offers a la carte premium video service selections. Viewers will be able to subscribe through the app whether they're using it on an Apple TV, iPhone, or iPad.

"And Apple would have a key advantage over Amazon Channels: it would not require a $120 per year membership before one can aggregate a la carte purchases through its TV app," notes Michael Greeson, president of TDG.

This data comes form TDG's report "The Future of Direct-to-Consumer Video Services—Analysis and Forecasts, 2018-2022," available for purchase.

Page 1