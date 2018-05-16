Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Read all about it - You can't afford to be without this twice-weekly newsletter - sign up today to get your breaking streaming and digital media news!

Syncbak Creates OTT Video Platform for Local Broadcasters

With SBTV, local broadcasters can stream content to their sites or the SBTV app, and serve ads on their exclusive programming.

Page 1

Local broadcasters can take their content online quickly and easily, promises Syncbak, thanks to its new platform SBTV. The platform lets broadcasters stream live and on-demand video to any device.

SBTV includes three parts: the SimpleSync OTT platform, a cloud syndication marketplace, and an ad server. The SimpleSync platform lets local stations stream their content to any vMVPD, their own sites and apps, and Syncbak's own SBTV platform (available on the web and as free iOS and Android apps). The cloud syndication marketplace lets content owners license their titles for live or on-demand viewing to any station on the platform. Finally, the AdSync ad server handles digital ad insertion for local and national spots, delivering ads based on the viewer's location. Local stations can use it to sell ads on their exclusive content.

“From our conversations with broadcasters, station groups, and content owners, one aspect of SBTV that truly resonates is the idea of being able to watch content from other markets," says Jack Perry, CEO and founder of Syncbak. "We see this as an opportunity to democratize content on a local level—viewers can decide what news is important to them based on where they are currently, where they’re from, where they’re going, and where news is breaking. SBTV also offers content owners a big opportunity to syndicate their programming in every market.”

Syncbak provides the technology behind OTT solutions for CBS All Access, Hulu, FuboTV, and others. Its technology is used by 54 station groups and all the major networks.

Page 1