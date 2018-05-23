Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

SME 2018: Kelley Green Consulting's Lisa Larson-Kelley Talks App Development and Facebook Live

Streaming Media Contributing Editor Tim Siglin interviews Kelley Green Consulting's Lisa Larson-Kelley at Streaming Media East 2018.

Read the complete transcript of this interview:

Tim Siglin: Welcome back to Streaming Media East 2018, I'm Tim Siglin, contributing editor with Streaming Media magazine. And I'm here today with Lisa Larson-Kelley. And Lisa just to tell you, a group of us were sitting last night talking about the old days of Flash and Flash on the beach and all this. Two names came up, Stephan Richter and yours. So, it was really nice to see you-

Lisa Larson-Kelley: Well, that's nice to hear.

Tim Siglin: What are you doing these days?

Lisa Larson-Kelley: I am running my own company, Kelley Green Consulting, doing marketing for tech companies. I'm taking all that curiosity and technology that I've always had and channeled it to marketing and telling stories.

Tim Siglin: One of the things we were talking about last night, the reason your name came up, was in the old days in the Flash developer community, there were a lot of opportunities to get really quick feedback. The community was really strong and as we've moved toward WebRTC and HTML5, it seems like the information is dated because there's not a strong community around the open source tools. One of your customers, as I understand, is Facebook?

Lisa Larson-Kelley: Yes.

Tim Siglin: And what are doing with Facebook?

Lisa Larson-Kelley: We work with their developer marketing team. We augment their efforts to get the word out to developers about their APIs.

Tim Siglin: So, that's the question. Is the Facebook community robust like the old Flash community, from the developer’s standpoint?

Lisa Larson-Kelley: It's fragmented because it's the different products. There are the Facebook login users and ... In general, it's app developers. It's not as cohesive at all. It's spread out among game developers and different kinds of developers. It's different fragmented audiences with different uses.

Tim Siglin: How important is video and streaming video from that standpoint though? Is that one of the unifying pieces across each of the different applications?

Lisa Larson-Kelley: I think so because it's such a specific technical knowledge that you have to have. We can't just throw video into something. There's a lot of pieces that you need to have along the whole ecosystem to bring together so there's some discussion about that.

Tim Siglin: I think Facebook announced this morning that they're now allowing live rewinds so when it's Facebook Live, you can do a network DVR. What impact do you think that will have on app development as a whole beyond just Facebook's primary app?

Lisa Larson-Kelley: It definitely is another really valuable tool. They're just trying to backfill things we used to have with Flash.

Tim Siglin: Right, right. We've talked about there where it seems like we're all playing catch up to get to that particular point.

Lisa Larson-Kelley: Yes.

Tim Siglin: Interesting. What other companies ... Is there any other company you can talk about that you're working with?

Lisa Larson-Kelley: We have worked with Google but we can't do it at the same time.

Tim Siglin: Sure. I understand.

Lisa Larson-Kelley: But mostly with developers, speaking to developers, and explaining how an API works and how they might use it in a more enticing way. Get people to use the tools.

Tim Siglin: Awesome. Well, Lisa thank you very much for your time. We'll be right back.

