Web Event: Advanced Live Streaming Technologies and Strategies

From the World Cup to the executive suite, nothing presents more opportunites and more challenges than live streaming. Join us on May 17 for a webinar that looks at technologies and strategies to help you maximize your live streaming efforts.

Whether you're in a corporate environment or delivering OTT content to connected devices, chances are that you're focusing heavily on live content. You know that live brings distinct opportunities and specific challenges. Streaming Media will be presenting a live webinar on Thursday, May 17 at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT to help you make the most of those opportunities and rise to those challenges.

The webiner, sponsored by MediaPlatform, Anevia, and Harmonic, will address live streaming in all settings, from town-hall meetings to the World Cup. It will offer insights into the latest technologies and workflow strategies to help you deliver the best live video possible. Topics to be addressed include the following:

Why ultra-low latency is crucial for a good user experience

Achieving 4K/UHD video quality at scale

Best practices for selecting an enterprise live streaming platform

How to achieve low latency, reduce bandwidth, and improve QoE using content-aware encoding

The latest advances in video compression

Tips for leveraging your videoconferencing infrastructure for enterprise live streaming

The benefits of working with an events services team for successful town halls and all-hands events

Streaming Media VP/Editor Eric Schumacher-Rasmussen will host the event, which will feature presentations from Amzi Jackson, general manager of full service operations at MediaPlatform, Philippe Carol, product manager at Anevia, and Thierry Faultier, VP of video strategy at Harmonic.

