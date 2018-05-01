Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Disney Adds Food Brand—Disney Eats—to Disney Digital Network

Families can add some Disney characters to their kitchen by following Disney Eats videos. The company also announced its first-ever podcast.

At its inaugural newfront presentation in 2017, Disney launched the Disney Digital Network, an online content engine creating branded videos for a variety of platforms. At this year's newfront, the House of Mouse expanded its online efforts with a new Disney Eats brand. Created with the idea of getting young families cooking together, Disney Eats launches alongside a collection of kitchen products available through the company's online and physical stores.

Disney Eats already has its first partnership, as Tastemade is creating Disney-inspired original cooking shows that will stream on multiple platforms. Food-loving fans can watch Disney-fied episodes of "Kitchen Little" and "Tiny Kitchen," for example.

Disney also announced several online original programs coming out this year, including the return of "Club Mickey Mouse," "Designing Disney" which spotlights Disney-loving artists, and "Disney Dream Job" where kids live out a fantasy day at Disney. In addition, the Disney Digital Network will launch its first podcast this year with "Disney Backstage Podcast." Listeners will learn the behind-the-scenes stories of famous Disney properties. The first episode will look at the making of "The Lion King."

The Walt Disney Company broke even bigger news yesterday when it announced a partnership with Twitter. Multiple Disney brands, including ABC, Disney Channel, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, and Marvel will create unique live content that will stream on Twitter. Disney property ESPN will announce its own Twitter shows at its newfront presentation Wednesday.

