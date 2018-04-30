Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Twitter Boasts Partnerships With Over 30 Publishers at NewFront

News, entertainment, and sports brands want to work with Twitter to stream live niche programming to an engaged, lean-forward audience.

More and more, the Digital Content NewFronts feel like collaborations between online publishers that know niche content and social platforms that know how to reach an audience. That was certainly true at Monday's Twitter NewFront, where the short-form messaging platform showed itself to be a video powerhouse by announcing partnerships with over 30 premium publishers—well above the 16 it announced during its first newfront last year.

The list of partners began with NBCUniversal, which will distributed live and on-demand clips on Twitter for seven of its properties: NBC, NBC News, MSNBC, CNBC, Telemundo, Today, and E. (As with most of the partnerships, Twitter didn't offer details like when this programming will begin or how much content it will include.)

Ellen Digital Studios is getting on board with "CELEBrate," a heartwarming series that will show celebrities surprising their biggest fans. LiveNation will expand its Twitter partnership (which live streamed major concerts last year) by offering over 20 hours of live streams each from the Bonnaroo and BottleRock music festivals this year.

Twitter will work with Hearst Magazines Digital Media to stream two new shows: Delish will create "Delish's Food Day" to spotlight U.S. food holidays and pop culture food trends, while Seventeen will create "IRL" for celebrity gossip, fashion, and more.

Viacom previously streamed exclusive MTV and BET award show coverage over Twitter. This year, it will do that again and also create branded shows for Comedy Central, BET, MTV News, and MTV International for the platform. Twitter calls these rapid response shows, as they'll tap into the platform to learn about and respond to current trends.

To help brands get involved with live video on Twitter, the company announced Live Brand Studio, a service that will work with brands to plan and execute live events. Twitter's experts will help determine the content to feature, develop a media plan to reach the desired demos, offer tech support, and supply real-time analytics.

Twitter also announced partnerships with the NFL, NBA, MLS, Fox Sports, Formula 1, ESPN, Bleacher Report, Vice, The Weather Channel, and Will Packer Media.

"Twitter is the only place where conversation is tied to video and the biggest live moments, giving brands the unique ability to connect with leaned-in consumers who are shaping culture," said Matt Derella, Twitter's global vice president of revenue and content partnerships. "That's our superpower."

Matt Derella at the 2018 Twitter NewFront

