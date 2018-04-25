Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Streamed Viewing Hours Up 174% in North America in Q1: Conviva

Android devices and app-based viewing saw big surges last quarter, as viewers embrace the "appification" of TV.

North America is leading the transition from traditional TV viewing to streaming, finds Conviva's quarterly report for Q1 2018. North America saw a 174 percent year-over-year increase in viewing hours that quarter, compared to a worldwide increase of 114 percent. In all, viewers streamed nearly 5 billion hours of video in Q1.

The report digs into how people are streaming their video, and finds strong demand from apps and mobile devices. The number of hours of app-based streaming, from connected TV and mobile devices, rose by 136 percent year-over-year. The Apple TV was the big winner in the living room, growing its viewing hours by 709 percent year-over-year. Roku devices saw viewing hours rise by 87 percent, although Roku's overall share of total viewing hours dropped by 3 percent.

On mobile, Android saw much stronger growth than iOS, with Android streaming rising two-and-a-half times faster than iOS viewing.

As Conviva is video optimization specialist, it also examined the quality of video streamed, and here again results were strong. In Q1 2018, 2.34 percent of videos globally failed to start, which is less than half the number from a year ago. Most of that improvement came from Asia, where start failures dropped from 11.62 percent in Q1 2017 to 5.58 percent in Q1 2018. In North America, the rates dropped from 3.27 percent to 1.44 percent.

For more data, download the Census Report Q1 2018 for free (registration required).

