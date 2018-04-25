Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Dailymotion Updates Video Player for Publishers' Needs: Exclusive

In an effort to boost engagement and provide more customization, Dailymotion adds a variety of viewer and publisher enhancements to its video player.

Video sharing site Dailymotion has updated its video player to address the needs of today's video publishers. Companies using it can deliver a professional video experience and syndicate content through Dailymotion's global publisher network.

The redesigned player includes an Up Next Queue, which automatically starts playing a related video after the first one has finished, boosting time spent watching. Publishers can customize the look of the player by changing the seek bar, settings, and highlights to reflect the brand. They can also add a hot-linked watermark to give a branded look to the call-to-action at the end of a video.

Other new tools add touch controls for mobile viewers (letting viewers slide backwards or forwards in a video), keyboard navigation controls for desktop viewers, and subtitle controls for publishers. Viewers can customize the video playback speed so they can buzz through a video, if they choose.

In beta tests, Dailymotion says the enhancements led to a 17 percent increase in video views per session and a 10 percent increase in viewable ad impressions. Publishers that use the player can take part in the Dailymotion syndication program, which reaches 300 million people around the world on a variety of platforms.

"The operative term behind this update and our entire approach to our player technology is ownership," says Claudia Page, senior vice president of partner product at Dailymotion. "During a time when the media landscape has never been more fragmented, publishers are seeking tools—and partners, really—that allow them to own and monetize their audiences under more flexible and customizable circumstances. For us this means providing a reliable, cross-platform video player technology that allows publishers to monetize via their owned-and-operated domains as well as through our third-party publisher network.

View a highlight video of the new features. The redesigned player is available to most global partners starting today, with the full rollout following by the end of this week.

The redesigned Dailymotion player

