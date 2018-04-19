Netflix Brings Video Previews to Mobile, Starting With iOS
Mobile viewers can now sample Netflix programs through previews using a vertical interface designed for smaller screens.
As of today, subscribers watching Netflix titles on their mobile devices can get a video preview before they commit. Previews have long been available on Netflix's TV and desktop interfaces, and now they're coming to mobile devices as well. Apple iOS users can watch previews starting today, while Android viewers will get them "soon."
Mobile users will be able to view previews in a vertical interface, so they won't need to leave the user interface or turn their screens. Subscribers can tap to add a video to their saved list, or swipe or tap on the screen to call up a different preview.
"Last year, we introduced video previews to the TV experience, which brought dynamic and engaging video to the TV interface. Years of testing has made it clear that video previews help our members browse less and discover new content more quickly," says Cameron Johnson, director of product innovation at Netflix, in a blog post. "With the launch of mobile previews, we are bringing a video browse experience to your mobile phone in a fun and mobile-optimized way."
Johnson notes that mobile previews load quickly and are targeted to the subscriber's viewing preferences.
