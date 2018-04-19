Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Group Video Viewing Becomes an Event With Facebook Premieres

A select group of video creators can now post recorded videos to Facebook Live and create buzz-worthy events for fans.

Facebook is testing a feature called Facebook Premieres that lets content owners show pre-recorded videos in Facebook Live and create must-see events for fans. This feature could be useful for movie trailer debuts or product launches, where a company wants to promote news but use pre-recorded video for its announcement. While companies could already post recorded videos to Facebook Live, doing so required the use of a third-party program.

Facebook is testing the feature with a diverse group of video creators, publishers, and series, according to Facebook vice president of product Fidji Simo, quoted in Deadline. The feature will roll out to additional users "soon."

With Premieres, viewers get a group viewing experience, as they do with any Facebook Live video. Creators can interact with the audience, and the audience can make comments in real-time. It could be a great way to create excitement and online discussion around a video launch.

Competitor Twitch already offers a Premiere experience, letting creators debut a video as if it were live.

