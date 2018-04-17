Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

In U.S., OTT Revenue Grew 41%, While Pay TV Grew 1% in 2017

According to Convergence Research, OTT is growing at a faster rate than pay TV, but its lower average cost make it far less profitable.

In the U.S., over-the-top (OTT) video service revenues are exploding. Pay TV, not so much.

According to reports created by Canadian firm Convergence Research, OTT revenue in the United States grew by 41 percent in 2017, rising to $11.9 billion. That's based on data from 55 services, including Netflix. That total should grow to $16.6 billion in 2018.

Revenues from U.S. pay TV services, on the other hand—including cable, satellite, and telco—grew by 1 percent in 2017 to $107.6 billion, with average revenue per user at $94.30 per month. That total should drop slightly to $107.4 billion in 2018, then drop again to $106.9 billion in 2020. If true, pay TV's recent losses are starting to level off.

Even though pay TV is losing subscribers while OTT is gaining, pay TV's higher fees will keep it from feeling the pinch. The average revenue per user (ARPU) for pay TV was six times that of OTT in 2017. By 2020, pay TV's ARPU will be only four times that of OTT.

"The gloves are off," Convergence Research declares. "Amazon, Apple, DAZN, Facebook, Google and Netflix all have the money muscle to finance their own productions or outbid on programming including major sporting franchises. We expect especially for the U.S. market going forward fewer content deals between programmers and independent OTT providers: 2017 saw Disney choose not to renew with Netflix and embrace OTT, [and] HBO not renew with Amazon in the U.S."

