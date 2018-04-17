Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

NAB 2018: Capella Talks Software Encoding and Emerging Codecs

Streaming Media's Jan Ozer interviews Capella Systems' Ikuyo Yamada in the Capella booth at NAB and discusses HEVC, AV1, and Dolby Vision.

At NAB, Jan Ozer met with about a dozen companies with stakes in HEVC and/or AV1. This is another in a series of video interviews he conducted with them.

Jan Ozer: I'm here with Ikuyo Yamada, CEO of Capella Systems. We're going to talk about what she's showing at the booth here at NAB, what her customers are asking for, and what she sees happening with AV1 and HEVC and some related technologies. Let’s start with what you’re showing.

Ikuyo Yamada: We're showing Cambria FTC, which is a universal transcoding software. We're also showing Cambria Live, which is a software-based live encoding solution.

Jan Ozer: This has been the year of new codecs. We recently saw the launch of AV1. What are you hearing about that? What's the plan for supporting AV1 in your products?

Ikuyo Yamada: We have a lot of customers interested in it, partially because Apple announced a support for HEVC and HLS and that's something that we support in our latest version 4.0. A lot of customers are quite excited about that.

Jan Ozer: When do you see customers implementing that? Are you seeing any issues? Are they concerned about playback or do they think because Apple announced it, it's just going to work?

Ikuyo Yamada: I think a lot of customers are assuming it's going to work.

Jan Ozer: What are you hearing about AV1, at this point?

Ikuyo Yamada: Again, we have a lot of customers interested in it. They think that it's the next upcoming codec that they would like to see supported in our transcoder.

Jan Ozer: You recently started supporting Dolby. Talk a little bit about Dolby support, what that means to your customers. Who is using all this? Who are your basic customers that are using these higher-end codecs, and what are their applications?

Ikuyo Yamada: For Dolby, we support two parts. First are all the Dolby audio codecs that we've been supporting now quite a long time. We've been certified by Dolby. Those are mainly used by a lot of high-end post-production houses and broadcasters or our customers. We just started supporting Dolby Vision, which is for HDR10 and also Dolby Vision specifications. That is being used by our post-production houses.

Jan Ozer: Are they creating videos to ship to Smart TVs?

Ikuyo Yamada: Smart TVs or sometimes Netflix.

Jan Ozer: Okay. Thanks for joining us. Have a great show.

