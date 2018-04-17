Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

NAB 2018: Hybrik Talks Cloud Media Processing

Streaming Media's Jan Ozer interviews Hybrik CEO David Trescott, who says real AV1 usage is a long ways off, but HEVC is seeing adoption right now.

At NAB, Jan Ozer met with about a dozen companies with stakes in HEVC and/or AV1. This is another in a series of video interviews he conducted with them.

Jan Ozer: I'm at the Hybrik booth with Dave Trescot CEO. Hi David.

David Trescott: Hey Jan, welcome.

Jan Ozer: Why don't you spend a little time talking about Hybrik, what you guys do, and who your customers are?

David Trescott: Okay, to give you an overview we are a cloud media processing company, and what we do for our customers, who are major media providers. So, people like Sony, Technicolor, Deluxe, Vevo, OTT providers like Pluto TV. We provide all of their transcoding in the cloud, and what we do that's different from anyone else is that we don't charge per gigabyte per minute or per hour, or per anything. In fact, the transcoding software itself is free, and what're charging for is the management layer. So, we charge a flat fee to manage up to a thousand machines that our customers can spin up to run large scale media processing.

Jan Ozer: Okay, you obviously encode H.264, HEVC came into the picture in 2013. What's been the uptake since the Apple announcement for HEVC and HLS?

David Trescott:Well, certainly the Apple announcement has driven a lot more interest. Still, the number of people, the number of our clients, who are actually doing it is still relatively small, and they're all being driven not by HEVC itself, but by other technologies. So, it's things like Dolby Vision and 4K that are driving the HEVC requirements. So, what we're seeing is that our customers will be doing the majority of their work in H.264, but if they want to deliver in 4K or they want to deliver in Dolby Vision or both they're gonna do it through HEVC.

Jan Ozer: Okay, I know it's day one here at the show, but you're obviously in touch with customers all the time, so what are you hearing about AV1?

David Trescott:Nothing right now. It's AV1 is oh, that's interesting but it doesn't affect me today. Our customers come to us when they have a media processing problem. No one has an AV1 problem today because nobody has a customer who is requiring it of them, so that's the thing. Two years from now, 3 years from now, that may be completely different, but today it's just a blip on the radar, but it's not something that impacts them. By the way, I just want to say we actually have an AV1 implementation we can show. It's just no one is going to be using it right now so it's still prototype.

Jan Ozer: So what percentage of your overall encoding would you say is H.264? Break down your codecs for me.

David Trescott: Okay, I would say, 75% is H.264, 23% is MPEG-2 for broadcast people, right, there's a lot of transport streams out there, there's a lot of cable out there. So, don't discount that world, it still exists. I wish it didn't, but it still exists. Then really 2-3% is the other stuff right? Things like VP9 or HEVC that's literally the balance of things. Now we see that changing overtime because as customers are able to do more HEVC, and as their customers demand it, right, we'll see that happen.

Jan Ozer: Okay, and what percent of that business is ABR versus single stream this point?

David Trescott:Well obviously the MPEG-2 is all single stream. The H.264 is almost all ABR.

Jan Ozer: Okay, well listen, have a good show and thanks for taking time with us, and we'll talk to you down the road.

David Trescott: Excellent good to see you at the show. Cheers.

