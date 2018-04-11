NAB 2018: VDMS Talks End-to-End Live Event Managed Services
Streaming Media's Anthony Burokas interviews Verizon Digital Media Services CMO Mary Kay Evans in the Verizon booth an NAB 2018.
Page 1
In this interview from the show floor at NAB 2018, Verizon Digital Media Services Chief Marketing Officer Mark Kay Evans discusses VDMS's full, managed end-to-end services for live event streaming.
Page 1
Related Articles
Streaming Media's Anthony Burokas interviews Tulix's George Bokuchava at NAB 2018.
Streaming Media's Anthony Burokas interviews Magewell's Mike Nann in the Magewell booth at NAB 2017.
Streaming Media's Anthony Burokas interviews Lightcast's Andreas Kisslinger in the Lightcast's booth at NAB 2018.