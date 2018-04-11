Streaming Media

January/February 2018
NAB 2018: Akamai Talks OTT, Hacking, and DDoS Protection
Streaming Media's Anthony Burokas interviews Akamai's Shane Keats in the Akamai booth at NAB 2018.
Posted on April 11, 2018
In this interview from the show floor at NAB 2018, Shane Keats, Director, Industry Marketing, Media and Entertainment at Akamai, discusses the types of attacks that OTT providers face from hackers in the current media climate and the protections Akamai provides.

