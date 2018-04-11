NAB 2018: Akamai Talks OTT, Hacking, and DDoS Protection
Streaming Media's Anthony Burokas interviews Akamai's Shane Keats in the Akamai booth at NAB 2018.
In this interview from the show floor at NAB 2018, Shane Keats, Director, Industry Marketing, Media and Entertainment at Akamai, discusses the types of attacks that OTT providers face from hackers in the current media climate and the protections Akamai provides.
