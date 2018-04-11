Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Read all about it - You can't afford to be without this twice-weekly newsletter - sign up today to get your breaking streaming and digital media news!

NAB 2018: Akamai Talks OTT, Hacking, and DDoS Protection

Streaming Media's Anthony Burokas interviews Akamai's Shane Keats in the Akamai booth at NAB 2018.

Page 1

In this interview from the show floor at NAB 2018, Shane Keats, Director, Industry Marketing, Media and Entertainment at Akamai, discusses the types of attacks that OTT providers face from hackers in the current media climate and the protections Akamai provides.

Page 1