NAB 2018: Lightcast Talks Cloud Media Management and Delivery
Streaming Media's Anthony Burokas interviews Lightcast's Andreas Kisslinger in the Lightcast's booth at NAB 2018.
Lightcast's Andreas Kisslinger discusses Lightcast's innovative approach to cloud-based media asset management and distribution for clients ranging from enterprise to small-scale producers in this interview from the Lightcast booth at NAB 2018 in Las Vegas.
