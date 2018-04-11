NAB 2018: Magewell Talks UltraStream Standalone Encoders
Streaming Media's Anthony Burokas interviews Magewell's Mike Nann in the Magewell booth at NAB 2017.
Magewell's Mike Nann discusses Magewell's new line of UltraStream standalone streaming encoders as well as new HDR-capable capture cards also introduced at NAB 2018.
