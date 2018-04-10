Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Read all about it - You can't afford to be without this twice-weekly newsletter - sign up today to get your breaking streaming and digital media news!

Dish Creates Group to Sell Bundled Video Services Through ISPs

Dish sees partnering with ISPs as a win-win, as the ISPs get access to video services and Dish gets access to new households.

Page 1

With larger pay TV and communications companies retaining customers through bundled service agreements, smaller internet service providers (ISPs) are at a disadvantage. Perhaps that's why Dish Network announced the creation of the Dish Alliance Group today, which allows ISPs to sell Dish's video services alongside their own broadband offerings. These are Dish's full video services, not limited in any way.

By working with the alliance, ISPs can sell Dish satellite television, Sling TV streaming service, and AirTV over-the-air service as a value-add to customers. Partners are able to focus on providing broadband and not worry about programming costs associated with video, the company says. Getting standard Dish service requires ISP customers to have both a cable and satellite connection, while going with Sling TV requires only a cable.

Besides selling Dish video offerings, partner ISPs can get help with product marketing, use Dish call centers for sales, work with Dish's network of technicians for installation, and get assistance promoting their services to businesses.

“Dish provides ISPs with an economical path to delivering video and other value-add services to their customers,” said Perry Crider, manager of Dish Alliance Group. “By working with the Dish Alliance Group, our partners can focus on selling broadband internet with help from Dish marketing and sales channels, and rely on our video expertise to bring an outstanding TV experience to customers.”

Dish already has multiple broadband partners, including telcos, cable companies, and wireless ISPs.

Page 1