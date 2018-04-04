Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Facebook, Netflix, and Google Lead Streaming Media East Speaker Lineup

It's the only event that covers the entire online video ecosystem, from live streaming to OTT and video marketing and advertising. We're celebrating our 20th anniversary with our best lineup of speakers and content yet—and a giveaway you won't want to miss.

Next month New York will be the center of the online video universe as the re-vamped Streaming Media East conference and expo takes over the New York Hilton Midtown once again. Led by keynotes from Facebook, Netflix, and Google, the 2-day event brings together the leaders in streaming, with sessions covering everything from AI, AV1, and advertising to OTT, VR, and webcasting—and everything in between.

Keynotes from Facebook, Netflix, and Google

Facebook Live product manager Erin Connolly will kick things off Tuesday, May 8 with the keynote “Creating Community with Facebook Live,” looking at the ways Live has brought people, communities, and publishers together via key innovations, as well as how the interactivity of Live is inspiring new video experiences.

On Wednesday, May 9, Netflix global director of media engineering & partnerships Christopher Fetner will lead an all-star panel of creative and technology professionals from Netflix and its partners to discuss “Bridging the Content and Technology Gap.” Panelists include Netflix post-production manager Justin Holt, Jessica Jones and Luke Cage cinematographer Manuel Billeter, Harbor Picture Company co-founder and president Zak Tucker, Technicolor-PostWorks colorist Anthony Raffaele, and Eurofins Digital Media Services president Michael Kadenacy. The panel will share their experiences and insights in the synergy between creative storytelling and innovations in consumer streaming platforms, including HDR, 4K, immersive audio, and wider color gamut.

At the end of the day on Wednesday, we’ll wrap up with a closing keynote from Rachel Berk, the business development manager for Android/Play at Google. She’ll bring together the various business and technology threads that run through Streaming Media East with a look at the connected living room, how brands can best utlilize mobile apps to engage audiences, and insights into streaming subscription services.

Be sure to stick around for the end of the Wednesday keynote, when our friends at LiveU will be giving away a LiveU Solo and SlingStudio prize package, which includes LiveU Solo portable, fully bonded encoder for high quality and reliable live streaming from anywhere and a Sling Studio, professional multi-camera production and live video streaming made easy. With a combined retail value of $3,539, these powerful tools allow you to produce a high quality live video stream online – including multiple camera angles, graphics and more – from virtually anywhere. You can set up a professional mobile live studio and stream directly to your favorite online destination in a few minutes, without a large crew, or big budget. The winner will be chosen at random from those in attendance at the closing keynote.

Conference Tracks

This year’s Streaming Media East will make it easier than ever to find your content and find your peers. We’ve divided the show into clearly defined tracks—the Business & Strategy and Technology & How-To tracks run both days, as does the Live Streaming Summit, which can be registered for as a standalone event or as part of a combined registration with the rest of Streaming Media East. Speakers at the event represent the top names in online video; in addition to Facebook, Netflix, and Google, you can hear from and network with representatives from Hulu, Discovery, BAMTECH, Fubo.tv, The Rugby Channel, BlackRock, Airbnb, Viacom, NASA, Vimeo, Roku, ABC News, and dozens of other companies.

We’ve also got two one-day tracks. On Tuesday, we’ll focus on AI, Machine Learning, and the Future of Everything, with panels and case studies highlighting the ways in which artificial intelligence is revolutionizing the media industry.

On Wednesday, we’ve got a brand-new event, the Video Marketing Power Summit (VMPS), which gives Streaming Media East its first-ever deep dive into video marketing and advertising. The speaker line-up was just announced, and it’s a who’s-who in marketing and advertising. The day will kick off with conversations with Andrew Tucker, manager, new partner development North America for Google and Jim Daily, global president of Teads, and the rest of the day features presentations and conversations with the IAB, Mashable, Turner, Epic Signal, along with never-before published original research from Nielsen and Trustworthy Accountability Group. Programmed by OnlineVideo.net editor Troy Dreier, VMPS is a one-day event that attendees can register for on its own or as part of Streaming Media East’s various combination passes. You can read more about the event on OnlineVideo.net.

Streaming Media East will also feature Streaming Media University on May 7, with Jan Ozer and Robert Reinhardt presenting 3-hour deep dives into some of the most challenging technical topics in streaming:

Encoding 2018: Codecs & Packaging for PCs, Mobile, & OTT/STB/Smart TVs

FFmpeg from the Ground Up

Encoding Live & VOD for HEVC/HLS

Learning Live Streaming Best Practices

The Content Delivery Summit also returns this year on May 7, the day before the main Streaming Media East event. Chaired this year by Streaming Video Alliance executive director Jason Thibeault, the event explores the next generation of content delivery, including open caching, edge computing, content and app acceleration, managing OTT video quality, and more. It features speakers from Verizon Digital Media Services, BAMTECH Media, Comcast, and PBS.

After Streaming Media University and Content Delivery Summit wrap up, we'll be having a VIP mixer in Herb N' Kitchen at the Hilton New York Midtown.

Find Your Tribe

With so many companies in attendance, and so much content to choose from, we want to make sure you are able to connect with the attendees that matter most to you, whether it’s for business and tech advice or finding the right partners and vendors. So we’ll be having meetups at each of our coffee breaks, starting when the exhibit hall opens at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, May 8. Each meetup will bring together a different group of Streaming Media East attendees and speakers:

First-Time Attendees

Video Engineers

Live Streamers

Content Delivery and Edge Computing

Enterprise and Education

Video Marketing and Advertising

And speaking of the exhibit hall, the expo will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, with a cocktail reception from 5-6 p.m., and again from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Click here to see the full list of Streaming Media Easts sponsors and exhibitors. It’s being updated daily, so check back often.

Discounted Registration Ends Soon

With a selection of standalone and combination passes, you can attend all of these events or pick just the ones that are most relevant to you. But don’t delay—early bird pricing ends this Friday, April 6. Click here to find out more about registration packages.

