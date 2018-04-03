Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Adobe Unveils a Variety of Video Editing Tools Ahead of NAB Show

With an emphasis on creating strong viewer experiences and serving files to multiple platforms, Adobe kicks off NAB.

Rather than waiting for the NAB Show to begin next week, Adobe is breaking its Creative Cloud video editing announcements today, with updated applications already available for download.

While the biggest challenge for Adobe customers used to be design, now they're focused on creating experiences for a variety of platforms at scale, explains Meredith Cooper, director of product marketing for Creative Cloud for enterprise. Adobe Creative Cloud bundles together desktop tools, mobile apps, and creative services, and makes collaboration and sharing easy within a community.

For Bill Roberts, senior director of product management for video, the updates address the new realities of today's video professionals, who need to create online experiences for so many platforms and promotions that the workload goes beyond a human scale. Adobe's central idea is allowing companies to be anywhere their audience is without getting overloaded by production tasks.

Editors will appreciate the advanced color-grading in Premiere Pro, letting them match two shots with one click and compare shots with a new split view. With multiple types of cameras used in the average video production, shot matching helps all clips maintain a consistent look. A face detection feature ensures faces always look natural.

Improvements to motion graphics templates let project leaders create a lookbook for a show, so Premiere editors don’t need to rely on a similar but intimidating feature in After Effects. This template tool includes a smart replace feature that lets editors update one file then automatically update all linked libraries.

Improved collaboration tools show when a teammate is online and when a project has been updated, while animators will like the new library of behaviors and custom triggers.

One big addition is that editors can now work on 360° video within After Effects CC, which supports Adobe Immersive Environment as well as the Microsoft Windows Mixed Reality platform. Editors can see their tools directly within an Oculus viewer, making it easier to rough out and refine VR experiences.

Other changes include a learning panel with tutorials for those new to Premiere Pro; audio tools for adjusting soundtrack audio around dialog; and access to curated HD and 4K videos from Adobe Stock.

