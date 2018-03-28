Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Pay TV Meets OTT: 1 in 5 Get Streaming Service Through Pay TV

Parks Associates data shows that 21 percent of pay TV customers subscribe to a streaming service through their account.

It's the embodiment of "If you can't beat 'em, join 'em": Researcher Parks Associates released data today showing that 21 percent of pay TV subscribers in the U.S. also subscribe to a streaming service through their pay TV provider. If that doesn't sound like many, consider that only 10 percent did so one year ago. This shows cable and satellite companies see the inevitability of over-the-top services, and have decided it makes more sense to add streaming services to their platforms rather than fighting them. Consumers appreciate unified billing, so this move is a win for subscribers, as well, who can pay one monthly bill for multiple services.

Not that all the news is good for pay TV, however: Parks revealed that 77 percent of U.S. households now have a pay TV subscription, down from 86 percent in 2015. There's a feeling in the industry that this number is close to reaching its bottom, so perhaps a plateau is coming.

While some households get their OTT services from a pay TV provider, the reverse is also true: Parks says almost 18 percent of homes with a cable channels get them through an online video service, such as Sling TV, DirecTV Now, or Hulu With Live TV.

“We are seeing today a transition within the pay TV marketplace," says Brett Sappington, senior director for Parks Associates. "Pay TV offerings are moving online, including bundles of channels and direct-to-consumer offerings from traditional cable TV brands such as HBO, Starz, and Showtime.”

This data comes from the Parks study 360 View: Access and Entertainment in U.S. Broadband Households.

