Streaming Media

60% of Video Plays Now From Mobile Devices, Finds Ooyala Report

Across the globe, people are watching more video—especially long-form video—on mobile devices, partly thanks to better low-cost phones.

The amount of video plays coming from mobile devices has rocketed even higher: a report from online video platform Ooyala finds that 60 percent of all video starts globally come from mobile. That percentage is higher (63.5 percent) in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). North America has a lower rate (57.6 percent) although that shows an 11 percent year-over-year increase.

"The next five quarters likely will usher in a new era of mobile video growth in North America as major operators push to expand wireless networks, making them faster and more affordable," the report says.

The other big gainer is medium- and long-form content: The amount of viewing time spent on longer content across all devices is now over 50 percent. Ooyala sees long-form viewing on desktops dropping (it's now 37 percent of watch time), while short-form viewing on desktop increased (50 percent of watch time).

Much of the reason for this shift to mobile is due to an increase in quality in lower-priced phones in emerging markets. Offering 2K screens is now table stakes for carriers, the report says. It cautions that these viewers expect strong quality of experience on those screens, with near-instant start-up, reliable streaming, and zero buffering. If viewers' expectations aren't met, they'll look for other providers.

To read more, download Ooyala's Q4 2017 Global Video Index for free (registration required).

