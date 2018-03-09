Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

MLB, YouTube TV Expand Mutual Promotion Agreement for Two Seasons

After working together during the 2017 Postseason, MLB and YouTube TV decide they can help themselves by helping each other.

Major League Baseball (MLB) and YouTube announced they will continue their promotional partnership for the next two seasons, detailing a multipart agreement that will advertise each other's services and provide original content to YouTube TV subscribers.

YouTube TV will be a presenting sponsor of the 2018 and 2019 World Series, as it was last season. It will also sponsor the first pitches of each game on the MLB Network and MLB.tv, a promotion that MLB will highlight on its social networks and MLB.com.

For its part, YouTube TV will highlight MLB players in its promotional efforts, such as national TV ads, on-air mentions during games, and promotions in MLB stadiums.

The arrangement also brings the MLB Network to YouTube TV subscribers, starting yesterday. Sometime in the future, subscribers will be able to sign up for MLB.tv for an extra fee. Neither side detailed the financial terms of this partnership.

The MLB/YouTube partnership began during the 2017 Postseason, with mutual promotion of the streaming service and the league's Postseason events. YouTube TV was the first ever presenting sponsor for the World Series.

"MLB has been a great long-term partner and we are excited to renew our World Series partnership as well as play a role in games throughout the season with the inaugural First Pitch sponsorship, bringing more ways for fans to enjoy their favorite teams cable-free with YouTube TV," says Angela Courtin, global head of YouTube TV and originals marketing.

This afternoon, Facebook and the MLB announced a deal where the social network will stream 25 exclusive afternoon games this season, in a deal said to be worth between $30 million and $35 million. Last season, MLB partnered with Facebook to stream 20 live games, but it was not the sole broadcaster.

