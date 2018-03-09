Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Now Accepting Best of NAB Nominations

Making big news at NAB? If you want to be considered for our sixth-annual Best of NAB awards, read on to find out how to submit your nomination.

NAB 2018 will be here before you know it, and once again the Streaming Media and Streaming Media Producer editorial teams will be scouring the show floor for the most important technology and product announcements in search of those worthy of our sixth-annual Best of NAB awards.

But even with our reporters roaming the halls of the Las Vegas Convention Center, we can't stop at every booth, not to mention the various hotel suites that vendors increasingly occupy to announce their new offerings. So we are once again asking that companies who are making big announcements at NAB and want to be considered for a Best of NAB Award send us information and announcements ahead of time so we can be sure to include it in the pool of candidates. We realize that many companies announce their new products in the days and weeks ahead of NAB, so as long as the product or service is making its public debut at the show, it qualifies for inclusion even if the official announcement comes beforehand.

Please send your candidates for our Best of NAB awards to bestofnab@streamingmedia.com by Monday, April 6. We will honor any embargo you request, and our editorial staff will evaluate all submissions, contact vendors for more information if we need it, and make our final selections—based on the uniquness and innovation of the product or service and likely impact on our audience—during the NAB show, to be held April 7-12. We'll announce the winners live on Streaming Media on April 11, and we'll contact the winners directly (either on the show floor or via email or phone) as soon as we make our selections.

