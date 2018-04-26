Video: Does Cost-Optimization Outweigh Performance When Choosing a CDN Strategy?
Streamroot's Gautier Demonde, CBS Interactive's Zac Shenker, and Televisa's Rodrigo Violante discuss the factors large publishers prioritize when developing a content delivery strategy.
Watch the full panel discussion from Streaming Media West, CDN Optimization: Working Toward Broadcast Economics & Quality of Scale, on the Streaming Media Conference Video Portal.
Read the complete transcript of this clip:
