Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Read all about it - You can't afford to be without this twice-weekly newsletter - sign up today to get your breaking streaming and digital media news!

Video: Does Cost-Optimization Outweigh Performance When Choosing a CDN Strategy?

Streamroot's Gautier Demonde, CBS Interactive's Zac Shenker, and Televisa's Rodrigo Violante discuss the factors large publishers prioritize when developing a content delivery strategy.

Page 1

Watch the full panel discussion from Streaming Media West, CDN Optimization: Working Toward Broadcast Economics & Quality of Scale, on the Streaming Media Conference Video Portal.

Read the complete transcript of this clip:

Page 1