March 2018 - Sourcebook
Video: Does Cost-Optimization Outweigh Performance When Choosing a CDN Strategy?
Streamroot's Gautier Demonde, CBS Interactive's Zac Shenker, and Televisa's Rodrigo Violante discuss the factors large publishers prioritize when developing a content delivery strategy.
Posted on April 26, 2018
Watch the full panel discussion from Streaming Media West, CDN Optimization: Working Toward Broadcast Economics & Quality of Scale, on the Streaming Media Conference Video Portal.

Read the complete transcript of this clip:

Related Articles
Ryan Korte describes "what keeps CDNs up at night": the challenges of maintaining efficiency as networks grow.
CBS Interactive's Zac Shenker and Level 3's Ryan Korte discuss the challenges of meeting heightened user QoE expectations for live streams in this clip from Streaming Media West 2017.
 
