Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Read all about it - You can't afford to be without this twice-weekly newsletter - sign up today to get your breaking streaming and digital media news!

Video: How Has Native Hardware Support Made HEVC Encoding More Cost-Efficient?

Beamr's Dror Gill and Intel's David Hoff discuss how increased hardware commitments have transformed HEVC encoding from cost-prohibitive to cost-effective.

Page 1

Watch the full panel discussion from Streaming Media West, Getting the Best Results Out of HEVC Encoding, on the Streaming Media Conference Video Portal.

Read the complete transcript of this clip:

Dror Gill: David, one of the things that is enabling easier production of HEVC--because some of you talked about the fact that three years ago it was a nightmare to encode a single title--so one of the things that is enabling it is the supporting hardware for HEVC and then your commitment to this standard.

David Hoff: I think we've seen a really big leap particularly in the last six months. Obviously, the Apple announcement spurred some things on, but for us, part of it is enabling our software ecosystem, partners like Beamr. We launched a brand new line of processors this summer we call the Xeon Scalable processor family. It goes up to 20 cores. Out of the box, HEVC didn't necessarily take advantage of all of that, but Beamr, for example, with their software have really optimized and scaled to that.

So while people were starting to see the bitrate savings, it was still expensive to do the encode. It's a pretty heavy lifting computing task. That's what really has changed by leaps. Now people are able to bring the total cost of doing that encode down quite a bit with the new processors with the new optimized encoders, and we see the same thing with our fixed-function encoders that are close to the edge for the low latency.

So I do think the performance aspect has really gone up and so the price that that sort of hurdle that you were talking about is coming down at just the right time now. Quite a big change.

Page 1