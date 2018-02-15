Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

YouTube TV Adds Turner Channels, Raises Price to $40/Month

At what point does a skinny bundle stop being skinny? YouTube TV now offers over 50 channels, and the price will rise next month.

YouTube announced several improvements to its YouTube TV skinny bundle, the biggest being the addition of Turner channels. If consumers hurry, they can get the service for the original $35 monthly price.

YouTube TV now includes several Turner channels, including CNN, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, TNT, and TBS. In a blog post, YouTube TV director of content partnerships Heather Moosnick pointed out that this brings Anderson Cooper and Rick and Morty to the service.

With the YouTube TV base package now offering over 50 channels, the company has decided to raise the price. People who sign up before March 13 will be grandfathered in to the original $35 per month price, but after that it's climbing to $40 per month.

The service is accessible on more devices, as YouTube recently created Roku and Apple TV apps for it. This is in addition to existing apps for Xbox One, recent Samsung and LG connected TVs, and Chromecast devices. YouTube TV offers a cloud DVR with no storage limit, although recordings delete after nine months.

For sports fans, the YouTube TV base package will soon gain NBA TV and MLB Network, and it will begin offering NBA League Pass and MLB.TV for an extra charge.

YouTube TV is currently available in over 80 U.S. marketers, but it will expand to the top 100 U.S. markets in the coming weeks. According the blog post, some of the new markets include Lexington, Dayton, Richmond, Honolulu, Mobile, and Syracuse.

Earlier this week, YouTube announced that YouTube Red will expand to up to 100 countries, although it isn't saying exactly when. YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki broke the news at the Recode Code Media conference. YouTube Red is a $10 per month service that offers ad-free YouTube viewing and access to YouTube originals.

