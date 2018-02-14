Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Read all about it - You can't afford to be without this twice-weekly newsletter - sign up today to get your breaking streaming and digital media news!

Vimeo Goes Social, Announces Distribution Tools for Members

Thanks to new features that let members share live streams or save videos to other platforms, Vimeo feels a little more social and a little less isolated.

Page 1

Video-sharing site Vimeo becomes a little less isolated today thanks to two new distribution tools. One lets members live stream to other sites, while the other lets them publish videos to other platforms.

The Simulcast tool lets paid members stream their live videos from Vimeo to any RTMP-enabled destination, including Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, and Periscope. The company notes that doing so uses a single input stream, which saves on bandwidth. Completed events are automatically archived on the member's Vimeo site.

This offering continues Vimeo's emphasis on live streaming which began in September 2017 when it acquired Livestream and launched Vimeo Live, a standalone service.

Vimeo is also adding Publish to Social, a similar tool that lets video creators publish their works to other platforms, including YouTube and Facebook, in one step. Not only will the tool help with Facebook exposure, since that platform favors native uploads, but it offers a side-by-side dashboard view of performance stats for each destination.

The two offerings should make Vimeo a more useful platform, as what happens on Vimeo no longer has to stay on Vimeo.

"As ad-supported platforms become increasingly walled off to keep content on their sites, we are building new ways to be an agnostic distribution hub so creators don't have to choose,” says Anjali Sud, CEO of Vimeo.

Both services will expand to more platforms in the coming months, the company says. They're available to paid members with Plus, Pro, Business, or Live plans.

Simulcasting live video with Vimeo

Page 1