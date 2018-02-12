YouTube List Monetization Suspension Steps for Problem Creators

Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Following yet another creator crisis, YouTube is getting tough with problem channels while promising faster decisions and communications.

Brand safety is the issue that simply won't die for YouTube, which has been putting out fires for nearly a year now. Its latest effort to deal with the issue is more stick, less carrot: YouTube detailed three steps it will use to remove revenue-generation from channels that continue to be a problem.

These steps, introduced Friday, include removing a channel from Google Preferred, suspending a creator's YouTube Original project, suspending all advertising on a channel, and removing a channel from YouTube recommendations to drastically cut down on views.

Writing in a blog post, Ariel Bardin, vice president of product management at YouTube, calls these additional steps the company will take outside of its current strike system. YouTube plans to introduce punishments faster and do a better job of communicating why a channel is punished.

The same day YouTube announced these steps, it tweeted that it's temporarily suspending ads from Logan Paul's channels. After returning from a three-week self-imposed hiatus (caused by negative attention from a video showing a suicide victim), Paul drew additional ire for tasering a dead rat and joking about the Tide Pod challenge. One analyst estimated that Paul takes in $1.2 million per month in ad revenues from his channels.

YouTube took a curious divide-and-conquer approach in announcing these additional punitive steps, describing problem creators as a danger to the YouTube community at large.

"Damage can have real-world consequences not only to users, but also to other creators, leading to missed creative opportunities, lost revenue, and serious harm to your livelihoods. That’s why it’s critical to ensure that the actions of a few don’t impact the 99.9 percent of you who use your channels to connect with your fans or build thriving businesses," Bardin wrote.

