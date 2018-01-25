Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Twitter Prepares Snapchat-Like Feature for Easy Video Sharing

While Twitter wants to learn a video lesson from Snapchat, walled garden Snapchat is learning to play nice with Twitter and Facebook.

Twitter has had video sharing for years, but it's taking cues from Snapchat on making video sharing easier and more social. According to a report on Bloomberg, Twitter is creating a video-sharing feature that reduces the number of steps users need to go through when posting. The current video process is cumbersome, especially compared to Snapchat which opens directly on the camera lens interface. While the feature is still in development and the design isn't final, it's meant to make it easier for users to spontaneously share clips of what they see around them. This follows CEO Jack Dorsey's idea to make Twitter a platform for "what's happening now."

While Twitter is learning from Snapchat, Snapchat is finally sharing content with Twitter and Facebook. The closed nature of Snapchat was part of the reason for its initial appeal, but it's made growth difficult. The platform will soon allow users to share Snapchat Stories over their Twitter and Facebook accounts, and also to share public Snaps, such as those created by Snapchat partners. Shared Snaps will be viewable for 30 days.

That sharing feature is part of the user interface redesign Snapchat is currently rolling out. Some users in the U.K., Canada, and Australia already have the new UI, and many aren't happy about the change. The BBC reports that feeds are no longer in chronological order, and 83 percent of the app's App Store reviews are negative.

