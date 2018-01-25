Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Training Is the Top Corporate Internal Use for Live Video

Companies are increasing their reliance on live video in-house, and several of the most popular uses involve training workers, finds a Brandlive report.

Live streamed video isn't just for entertainment: A report released today by Brandlive, a cloud-based live video platform for brands, digs into how corporations are putting it to use in-house. The top use was training retail associates, which 56 percent of those surveyed had done in the previous year. That was followed by training sales reps (50 percent), streaming CEO town halls (48 percent), and training customer service workers (47 percent).

"Training salespeople and retail associates are among the top-rated use cases for live video ROI. Companies who have adopted live video in this way plan to increase these efforts moving forward," the report notes.

Brandlive partnered with IBM Cloud Video to create the report, which questioned over 200 brand and retail executive about their company's live video streaming habits.

Companies are increasing their budgets for live video, said 53 percent of those surveyed, while 23 percent said those budgets would rise by a significant amount. Companies showed a stronger interest in live video over pre-recorded video, as only 51 percent said their budgets for pre-recorded video would increase and 19 percent said they would rise by a significant amount.

For more, download the full "2018 Live Video Streaming Benchmark Report" for free (registration required).

