Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Read all about it - You can't afford to be without this twice-weekly newsletter - sign up today to get your breaking streaming and digital media news!

The Streaming Media East Conference Is New and Improved for 2018

Now in its 20th year, Streaming Media East is keeping its focus as the world's leading online video conference, while adding new tracks and events to broaden its value.

Page 1

Online video has evolved, and so has Streaming Media. You might have heard about some changes at Streaming Media, one of which is that we’ve completely rethought and revamped Streaming Media East to provide a better experience for attendees. This year, we will be presenting five targeted tracks to help attendees find the content that is most important to them, and to appeal to people from every part of an organization. Here’s the breakdown:

Technology & How-To Track: This track is for CTOs, engineers, and developers who want one thing—solutions. The video ecosystem is a fragmented mix of platforms and devices: Learn from the pros how you can eliminate the bottlenecks and deliver results. Presenters will offer sessions on encoding and transcoding, packaging and delivery, player and UI development, and formats, protocols, and standards. If you’re looking for deep dives into HEVC, VP9, AV1, DASH, CMAF, WebRTC, video optimization, and QoS/QoE, you’ve come to the right place.

Business/Strategy Track: Attention CEOs, CSOs, media strategists, and business development executives: This is your home at Streaming Media East. This forward-thinking track offers high-level strategic discussions where you can learn from the best where the online video economy is moving. The Business/Strategy Track will shed light on the future of the online video marketplace, discussing ways broadcasters, cable and satellite operators, MVPDs, and content rights holders can unlock the value of OTT and TV Everywhere. It will point to improvements in content creation, acquisition, and monetization, and reveal coming shifts in consumer viewing habits. The track will also feature sessions devoted exclusively to the needs of enterprises and educational institutions.

Live Streaming Summit: Now in its second year at Streaming Media East, the Live Streaming Summit covers all things live—tentpole entertainment and sports events, webcasting in the enterprise, streaming live to social networks, delivering live linear channels, and more. The summit covers every step of the live video workflow and is a must-attend event for technical and business decision makers whose jobs depend on delivering large-scale live events and live linear channels to multiple devices and platforms.

OnlineVideo.net’s Video Marketing Power Summit: Online video viewing is exploding, and online video advertising is taking over from TV. For the first time, Streaming Media East has an event just for video marketing, and you need to be there whether you’re guiding the first efforts of an SMB or the global cross-platform strategy of a Fortune 500. Chaired by OnlineVideo.net editor Troy Dreier, this track will look at the obstacles challenging advertisers and publishers, reaching consumers where they live, work, and shop. We’ll have the biggest names in video marketing offering lessons and speaking from their own experiences. Because this is Streaming Media East, we’ll offer a deep-dive that the other conferences can’t match. And did we mention there will be plenty of time for networking? Does your CMO need to be here? You know it.

Streaming Media East Spotlight—AI, Machine Learning, and the Future of Everything: Yes, everything, because every part of the video ecosystem will be impacted by artificial intelligence. Think we’re exaggerating? Look around: AI and machine learning are already letting smart companies put big data to work by creating more customized offerings. This isn’t the future; it’s the present. The heaviest hitters are using AI in automated highlight generation, video processing, sentiment analysis, facial recognition, hyper-personalized content recommendations, ad targeting, viewer retention, and customer churn prevention. That’s a lot to spotlight, but this track will explore the technical, financial, and ethical implications of this brave new world. Don’t get left behind! You’ll come out with a deeper understanding of how to make your entire operation smarter, faster, and more profitable.

We’ll also be presenting the annual Content Delivery Summit, with Jason Thibeault of the Streaming Video Alliance taking over as chair. Find out more and to register for this year’s events.

[This article appears in the January/February 2018 issue of Streaming Media Magazine as "New & Improved for 2018." Troy Dreier contributed to this editorial.]

Page 1