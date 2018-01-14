Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Read all about it - You can't afford to be without this twice-weekly newsletter - sign up today to get your breaking streaming and digital media news!

TELESTREAM - Executive Predictions for 2018

Shawn Carnahan CTO | TELESTREAM

Page 1

The TV Experience in a Multiscreen World

As we enter 2018, Telestream expects consumers to continue looking to social platforms, video sharing websites and OTT platforms as the place to consume much of what was traditional broadcast-type content. The convenience of accessing this content through mobile/hand held devices at the time of their choosing is a large driver for the success of OTT content delivery to viewers.

In response, old-school interstitial advertising business models will make a comeback, particularly over social media. Ad blocking technology will lose out as advertisers, wishing to guarantee revenue, push to “bake-in” ads for online content. This will be a temporary measure, though, as the infrastructure to target consumers more precisely will still be in its infancy. Looking even farther ahead – 2019 and beyond – we’ll start to see sophisticated micro-targeting and micro-segmentation on a large scale, tied to the specific users/profiles. We expect to see more organizations position themselves to best deliver these capabilities for advertisers while not overtly annoying consumers.

At the same time, it’s going to become increasingly clear that cord-cutting isn’t an answer for consumers wanting to save money. As people compare the price of cable TV bundles to the price of a video-capable internet subscription, combined with a collection of satisfyingly content-rich, individual plans from even just a few companies like Sling TV, Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu, the savings will evaporate. Significant investment in original content for OTT platforms will likely see many consumers paying a premium.

As streaming continues its march towards parity with linear television, consumers will demand a quality of streaming experience and convenience that exceeds what linear TV is able to provide. There will be no shortage of opportunities for organizations who are well-positioned to meet those demands, and Telestream is working hard to perfect the necessary tools.

Shawn Carnahan

CTO | TELESTREAM

Page 1