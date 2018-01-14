Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Read all about it - You can't afford to be without this twice-weekly newsletter - sign up today to get your breaking streaming and digital media news!

EPIPHAN VIDEO - Executive Predictions for 2018

Mike Sandler CEO | EPIPHAN VIDEO | EPIPHAN.COM

Page 1

Emerging technology and the live production workflow

In 2017 we saw live video production begin to transition to the cloud, offering a variety of cost-saving advantages compared to more traditional production workflows. Cloud infrastructure continues to enable users to automate large parts of their video production with automatic uploading of high-volumes of recorded video and seamless transcoding of video assets.

I expect this trend to continue into 2018 where we’ll see cloud-based automation applied in new and interesting ways, especially when combined with other emerging technologies. The rise of machine learning, for example, presents many fascinating opportunities to further enhance live video production in the cloud using automation. Machine learning can enable facial blurring for privacy protection, camera tracking as presenters move around the stage, creation of personalized custom video assets, and more. The possibilities are endless.

As machine learning and cloud-based video production continue to evolve, event organizers and AV service providers will be able to produce engaging and professional-quality video assets at increasingly lower costs.

The adoption of 4K resolution is another interesting trend to keep an eye on as we move into 2018. Many live video producers have wisely invested in 4K technology to “future-proof” their setups. However, 4K has outpaced the technical infrastructure needed to support its widespread use. As encoding horsepower and network bandwidth availability continue to grow in 2018 and beyond, I expect we’ll start seeing greater adoption of 4K by both streamers and viewers alike.

360-degree video and VR technology will also be interesting to watch in the coming year. Will these emerging technologies secure their place as valuable live streaming and video production tools? Or will they go the way of the 3D TV? We’ll have to wait and see.

Overall, 2018 looks to be an interesting year for live streaming and video production. We’re happy to be a part of it.

Mike Sandler

CEO | EPIPHAN VIDEO | EPIPHAN.COM

Page 1