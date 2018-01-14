Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

ENCOMPASS DIGITAL MEDIA - Executive Predictions for 2018

Chris Walters CEO | ENCOMPASS DIGITAL MEDIA

Broadcast and cable networks are increasingly engaging with viewers directly, rather than relying on MVPDs and affiliates to deliver their programming. Netflix, Hulu and Amazon began the trend of bringing high-quality video programming to digital platforms with broad offerings. In 2018, we will see content owners strengthen their direct viewer relationships with the launch of more subscription-based OTT services.

We also expect the proliferation of OTT bundles to continue. The challenge is finding the right lineup at the right price point. Look for more targeted bundles – all sports, only entertainment, content from specific countries, targeting a demographic audience or harnessing an affinity group.

Targeted bundles won’t need to hit the huge subscriber numbers that more broadly focused services require to build strong businesses.

Chris Walters

CEO | ENCOMPASS DIGITAL MEDIA

