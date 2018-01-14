2018 Online Video Industry Predictions

Our editor Eric just asked me to never again use the words “Wild West” to describe our industry. He rolled his eyes and said I’ve used it too much over the years. Guilty as charged. So, with one hand on my heart and the other raised in the air, I hereby promise not to use that term again or talk about why it applies to streaming video—at least after this article.

I keep saying “Wild West” because we work in a “make it up as you go” industry. And while some companies bounce into the frame and then roll out like tumbleweeds, there’s no question that the industry moves forward not by chasing trends but by the hard work of incredibly smart people—“gunslingers” with great ideas. And it happens fast.

I remember at the end of 2016 pitching Eric that I felt HDR would be a really big deal in 2017. As I write this in early December 2017, I just saw streaming industry veteran Ben Waggoner post on social media that Amazon Prime is streaming about 100 shows in HDR10+. That didn’t take long! I think the first time HDR turned my head was when Tim Siglin interviewed Streaming Media West 2015 keynoter Corey Smith, who was then with Microsoft’s Xbox Live (go2sm.com/corey). Back then Smith said, “I believe that 1080p60 with HDR will actually have a better customer adoption than traditional 4K just because of the lack of content on the market.” Our June issue in 2017 carried the cover story “HDR: Blackest Blacks” (go2sm.com/smjune17) and well, here we are, problem solved. I’m scared that my next prediction will be solved before this article even gets published!