Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Read all about it - You can't afford to be without this twice-weekly newsletter - sign up today to get your breaking streaming and digital media news!

TULIX SYSTEMS, INC - Executive Predictions for 2018

George Bokuchava FOUNDER AND CEO | TULIX SYSTEMS, INC

Page 1

Growth found in the online video industry has been very prominent but has yet to become increasingly disruptive. 2018, I believe will be the first year we will start to see drastic change within the Broadcast Industry and between major MVPD’s. More specifically, we will see further change in consumer behavior towards viewership, which will begin to tip the scale in favor of streaming providers much like Tulix.

Tulix and other streaming providers will have greater opportunity to change viewers’ understanding and awareness of streaming, which hopefully will show a more evident change in streaming viewership. As content creation, content consumption and mobility grow so will streaming in relation to delivery, quality of experience and ease of use. In theory, this will put broadcasters/ MVPDs in danger.

However, unlike Uber redefining the Taxi Industry, streaming will only reshape the Broadcast Industry as MVPDs deploy their own streaming platforms. This is where I predict seeing a clear definition starting to form within the Streaming industry. We will begin to see a rise of professional streaming services with the focus of collaborating with MVPDs to improve streaming viewership, vs. OTT providers competing more directly with MVPDs.

Part of Tulix’s role in 2018, will take shape in improving streaming viewership through delivery to improve quality of experience. In my 20+ years of experience in streaming and streaming technologies I have come to see that longevity in this industry can only be achieved by ensuring high quality streams. As Tulix plans to make a leave a lasting impression, you can also expect Tulix to be experimenting further with delivery to keep up with industry demands.

George Bokuchava

FOUNDER AND CEO | TULIX SYSTEMS, INC

Page 1