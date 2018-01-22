Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Video: How to Boost Cellular Bonding Performance in High-Traffic Areas

ReelSolver's Tim Siglin and BlueFrame's Chris Knowlton discuss the challenges of streaming via cellular bonding in congested cell-traffic areas, and strategies for boosting performance, in this panel discussion from Streaming Media West 2017.

Watch the full panel discussion from Streaming Media West, HOW TO: Handling First-Mile Networking Challenges, on the Streaming Media Conference Video Portal.

Read the complete transcript of this clip:

Tim Siglin: When you get to a point with bonded cellular, if you're in a location where there are a lot of people using their cell phones, one of the things that news crews tend to have problems with is if they go into a place, especially overseas where there's a lot cell use in a very concentrated area, they actually have to boost up the bonded cellular to jump from the close towers to towers beyond that, and during the Arab Spring there were some classic examples where in Cairo, in Istanbul, on the squares, they wouldn't be able to get enough connectivity, but by using packages that could boost the bonded cellular, they could actually jump to the next tower and get the signal out.

Chris Knowlton: And is that an option? I mean, is there an option somewhere in LiveU that says “use next tower,” or “boost my power so I can reach someone else?” How do they go actually about boosting that? Do you know?

Tim Siglin: Some of the solutions are custom-made where they basically increase the power significantly. Ss you look at the sort of eSIM, where you can change from one service provider to another through the same SIM, that's part of the technology that's coming along, because say, for instance, your classic pack has two Sprints, two Verizons, two AT&Ts, and you find you're in a place where the Verizon signal is stronger, what you would do there with an eSIM is roll over to four Verizon's and two AT&Ts.

It's technological advances, in the sort of standard packs there's not something that says I can crank the power up significantly, because that ultimately becomes an RF licensing issue as well for everybody around you.

