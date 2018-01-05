ComScore and Sling Partner on Cross-Platform Measurement Solution
Dish has offered cross-platform addressable ad buying since 2012, and now it's adding validated third-party campaign measurement.
Page 1
Research company ComScore announced that it's partnering with Sling TV to offer cross-platform advertising campaign measurement data. Because many households don't have traditional pay TV accounts (Magna estimates there are currently 29 million U.S. cord-cutter or cord-never households) reaching online viewers is critical for advertisers. This partnership joins viewing data from Dish set-top boxes and Sling TV accounts to provide a look at how ad campaigns are doing across a variety of screens, whether TV, mobile, or desktop.
The partnership touches on several critical areas for today's video marketers. First, it provides a way to reach younger online viewers in a brand-safe environment. YouTube especially has stumbled in the area of brand safety. Second, it offers validated campaign performance from a trusted third-party provider. Providing transparent and reliable data has notably been an issue for Facebook, which prefers to keep its information private.
Dish Media Sales began offering cross-platform addressable ads across Dish and Sling TV in 2012.
“Bringing Sling TV’s impressions into the measurement fold gives advertisers an apples-to-apples view of their campaign across platform, device, and even alongside traditional TV,” says Adam Lowy, head of Sling TV advertising sales. “We’ve partnered with ComScore to offer advertisers a single, trusted metric to validate their campaigns and bridge these targeted, addressable TV impressions, regardless of where they run.”
Page 1
Related Articles
For many viewers, mobile devices are the only way they access YouTube videos. This move greatly expands views and reach for top creators.
The mystery of what we're all streaming on our set-top boxes and connected TVs is about to be revealed—for ComScore subscribers only.
When is a cross-platform measurement service not really a cross-platform measurement service? Nielsen accuses its rival of dirty dealing.