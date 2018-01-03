Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Read all about it - You can't afford to be without this twice-weekly newsletter - sign up today to get your breaking streaming and digital media news!

Viewers Overwhelmed by OTT Content, Still Not Satisfied: Ooyala

2018 will be a pivotal year, predicts Ooyala, with streaming services creating better discovery solutions and advertisers wrestling with data.

Page 1

There's just too much quality programming to watch, say viewers. Online video platform Ooyala has released its State of the Broadcast Industry report for 2018, and it sees viewers feeling overwhelmed by choices. Citing research by Hub Entertainment, the report says 49 percent of those surveyed believe they have too many TV options. That means offering better user discovery, simple authentication, and personalized service is more important than ever. Streaming services will need to stand apart from the competition and offer clear options for the overwhelmed.

While there are many OTT plans competing for viewer attention—over 200 in North America—viewers aren't completely satisfied with them. Millennials say there are too many services, but none of them fully deliver what they want. "Look for the impact of companies colliding over the consumer and managing the plethora of available content options to be more clear this year," the report says.

In the digital advertising world, addressable TV will come on strong in 2018, as it lets advertisers target individual households, and it's one of the reasons programmatic TV sales are predicted to reach $600 million in 2017. In the U.S., the emerging ATSC 3.0 standard will let broadcasters track and target viewers, while in the U.K, a third of online and on-demand video will be addressable by 2022. That kind of marketing knowledge is bound to alarm viewers, but discussions on data, targeting, and privacy today could lead to solutions that help avoid problems tomorrow.

"Broadcasters are experiencing the rapid change of ad creation, buying, and delivery processes. Quality problems are still problems but data will clear a path for catching up and innovating," the report concludes. "Look for 2018 to be the year that advertising gets closer to audiences than ever before."

For more, download the State of the Broadcast Industry 2018 report for free (registration required).

Page 1