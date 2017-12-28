Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Snapchat Creating Method to Embed Stories on Other Platforms

In a bid to expand beyond its own walled garden, Snapchat is creating a way to embed videos on web pages. Could this give the platform the boost it needs?

The closed nature of Snapchat is both its greatest asset and liability. While members can be sure their posts will only be seen by a selected network of friends and family, that system removes the ability for posts to go viral and be discovered by other people. The fact that posts disappear after 24 hours also limits views.

To end the closed nature of its platform, Snapchat is creating a new distribution method called Stories Everywhere, which would allow its content to be embedded on other platforms and pages. Cheddar broke the news, citing "a person familiar with the matter." The move would be similar to Twitter's decision to allow embedded tweets, which it began in 2011.

Leading the effort is Rahul Chopra, formerly the senior vice president and global head of video for News Corp, Cheddar reports. While the project is still in its early days, the final version might allow members to share videos on other platforms with a web player, then prompt viewers to download the Snapchat app and create an account.

Snapchat went public in March 2017, and has faced pressure from Wall Street to grow membership ever since. Earlier this week, CNN announced it's stopping production of its daily Snapchat news show after only four months citing a lack of ad support.

