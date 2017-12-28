New Streaming Media Blog coming in 2018 - test, only a test

Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

The streaming media industry is poised to grow even more in 2018, and we're excited to announce that early next year, the editorial team of Streaming Media will launch a new blog that will be the only one of its kind, covering every aspect of the online video and OTT ecosystem. Drawing on the expertise and insights from writers for Streaming Media, Streaming Media Producer, and OnlineVideo.net, the blog will address everything from production, encoding, transcoding, and delivery to OTT trends, business developments, and advances in video across all verticals—media & entertainment, enterprise, education, and government.

The blog won't replace the editorial content we already produce for our main sites, but rather complement it with commentary and analysis that help you better understand the how and the why in addition to the what. The blog will feature posts from all the Streaming Media editors as well as our regular contributors, and will offer our thoughts on the latest news and trends. The blog will also give us a chance to address news and developments that have traditionally fallen outside the Streaming Media purview, most notably the never-ending flow of new and exciting content that's revolutionized the way people watch video. We'll also be accepting guest posts. If you're interested in contributing, watch this space or contact me to find out how.

