Announcing the Call for Speakers for Streaming Media East 2018

The conference that sets the stage for the entire online video ecosystem has some exciting news: We're getting even bigger in 2018!

The online video world has expanded, and now so have we.

The Streaming Media East conference is making a dramatic leap forward in 2018, greatly expanding its scope and coverage. We've got good news and we've got more good news: The good news is that Streaming Media East 2018 will add session tracks on executive business strategy, artificial intelligence, and video marketing/advertising. The more good news is that this is in addition to tracks on video technology/solutions and live video that we're already known for.

The Streaming Media conferences are the only places in North America where hard-core video insiders can come to discuss the latest codecs, formats, distribution methods, and more. For that audience nothing has changed, and we will continue to be one of the most important destinations of your year. The Live Streaming Summit will also return with its own dedicated track at Streaming Media East 2018.

But the online video ecosystem has grown, and it's time the Streaming Media conferences reflect that more clearly. OTT and SVOD is huge business, so we'll bring together leading executives from broadcast and online for in-depth strategic discussions. And this year online advertising took the lead from TV, with online video advertising growing faster than any other area. Streaming Media East will now include a marketing and advertising track to chart the most effective ways to grow sales with online or multiplatform campaigns. This track will be sponsored by our sister site OnlineVideo.net, the leading destination for online video marketing news. Finally, our most forward-looking track ever will shine a spotlight on artificial intelligence and machine learning, showing how to use those technologies for everything from content recommendations to consumer targeting.

Streaming Media East is now the place for everyone in the enterprise. If your job includes video, you'll find plenty to learn from.

If you're an industry expert with knowledge to share and you'd like to be a part of this expansion, please visit our speaker nomination pages for Streaming Media East and the Live Streaming Summit. We're looking for speakers in all areas we cover: streaming technology, executive strategy, live video, advertising and marketing, and artificial intelligence.

Streaming Media East will take place May 8 and 9, 2018, at the New York Hilton Midtown, with pre-conference sessions on May 7. Besides the content tracks, the conference will include meet-ups and social events where participants can enjoy a beverage and network with colleagues. Registration will begin later this month. For sponsorship opportunities, contact Joel Unickow, Streaming Media's vice president and publisher.

This is a major evolution for Streaming Media East, and we couldn't be more pleased. Join us and see everything that the online video ecosystem has to offer.

