YouTube TV Expands to Additional 34 Markets, Brings Total to 83
The skinny bundle streaming service has been on a roll with new market announcements. Many smaller metro areas now have access.
Page 1
YouTube's live TV service has expanded again, as the company announced it's now available in 34 new markets. That brings the service's total to 83 U.S. markets.
The 34 new markets are Albany, New York; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Buffalo, New York; Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Colorado Springs, Colorado; Des Moines, Iowa; Flint, Michigan; Fresno-Visalia, California; Ft. Myers-Naples, Florida; Ft. Smith-Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, Arkansas; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Green Bay, Wisconsin; Greenville, South Carolina; Huntsville-Decatur, Florida; Jackson, Mississippi; Knoxville, Tennessee; Little Rock, Arkansas; Madison, Wisconsin; New Orleans, Louisiana; Omaha, Nebraska; Paducah-Cape Girardeau-Harrisburg, Kentucky and Missouri; Portland-Auburn, Maine; Providence, Rhode Island; Roanoke-Lynchburg, Virginia; Rochester, Minnesota; Savannah, Georgia; Shreveport, Louisiana; South Bend-Elkhart, Indiana; Spokane, Washington; Springfield, Missouri; Toledo, Ohio; Tucson, Arizona; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Waco, Texas.
YouTube has a list online of all available locations.
YouTube last expanded the service in August when it added 14 metropolitan markets, making the service available to half of all homes in the U.S. At the time, it announced 17 additional markets that would soon follow.
YouTube TV costs $35 per month and offers over 40 broadcast and cable channels, with others, such as Showtime, available as add-ons. Subscribers can have up to 6 accounts per household and store programs on a cloud DVR.
Page 1
Related Articles
With an additional 14 metropolitan areas, half the homes in the United States can now subscribe to YouTube TV. 17 more markets will soon follow.
YouTube's Community tab is now available to creators with over 10,000 subscribers, and they can communicate with fans using quick vertical videos.
The leading video destination was plagued by multiple content scandals this year. Will an increase in moderation assuage advertisers?