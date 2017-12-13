Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

YouTube TV Expands to Additional 34 Markets, Brings Total to 83

The skinny bundle streaming service has been on a roll with new market announcements. Many smaller metro areas now have access.

YouTube's live TV service has expanded again, as the company announced it's now available in 34 new markets. That brings the service's total to 83 U.S. markets.

The 34 new markets are Albany, New York; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Buffalo, New York; Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Colorado Springs, Colorado; Des Moines, Iowa; Flint, Michigan; Fresno-Visalia, California; Ft. Myers-Naples, Florida; Ft. Smith-Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, Arkansas; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Green Bay, Wisconsin; Greenville, South Carolina; Huntsville-Decatur, Florida; Jackson, Mississippi; Knoxville, Tennessee; Little Rock, Arkansas; Madison, Wisconsin; New Orleans, Louisiana; Omaha, Nebraska; Paducah-Cape Girardeau-Harrisburg, Kentucky and Missouri; Portland-Auburn, Maine; Providence, Rhode Island; Roanoke-Lynchburg, Virginia; Rochester, Minnesota; Savannah, Georgia; Shreveport, Louisiana; South Bend-Elkhart, Indiana; Spokane, Washington; Springfield, Missouri; Toledo, Ohio; Tucson, Arizona; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Waco, Texas.

YouTube has a list online of all available locations.

YouTube last expanded the service in August when it added 14 metropolitan markets, making the service available to half of all homes in the U.S. At the time, it announced 17 additional markets that would soon follow.

YouTube TV costs $35 per month and offers over 40 broadcast and cable channels, with others, such as Showtime, available as add-ons. Subscribers can have up to 6 accounts per household and store programs on a cloud DVR.

