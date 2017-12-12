Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Read all about it - You can't afford to be without this twice-weekly newsletter - sign up today to get your breaking streaming and digital media news!

Take the Live Streaming Production survey and you could win an iPad Pro

Teradek and Streaming Media Producer are doing primary research and ponying up a fully loaded iPad Pro. Take the survey before January 1st, 2018 to qualify.

Page 1

Bookmark/Share Email PrintDigg Tweet Learn more about the companies mentioned in this article in the Sourcebook:

Teradek and Streaming Media Producer are doing primary research in the area of live production and want to get your opinion in this Live Streaming Production survey.

We value your input so much we are drawing for a fully loaded iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 512GB Wi-FI + Cellular), at the conclusion of this research. You can only enter once, so please take the survey ASAP, before it closes on January 1.

We’re working on some incredible new technology for 2018, but before we reach the final design stages we’d like to get to know the streaming community a little better. If you have any questions or comments after you’ve completed the survey, feel free to reach out to us at: marketing@teradek.com.

Page 1