Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Read all about it - You can't afford to be without this twice-weekly newsletter - sign up today to get your breaking streaming and digital media news!

Webinar: Harnessing AI to Unlock the Potential of Your Video

AI, machine learning, and neural networks are no longer the sci-fi dreams of tomorrow. They're here today, and IBM Watson is leading the way. Learn more about how it works in our webinar Thursday, December 14.AI

Page 1

Onine video and OTT are getting smarter—that's why Ai and machine learning are the focus of the 2018 Streaming Forum. IBM Watson is at the forefront of the video AI revolution, and will be both speaking at Streaming Forum and presenting a webinar on StreamingMedia.com at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT on Thursday, Dec. 14.

The possibilites for AI and machine learning are nearly endless, but of course with every possibility comes challenges. Services like Watson Video Enrichment allow you to rise to those challenges. Watson video enrichement converts unstructured video date into detailed metadata packages that make your library highly searchable and unlock myriad technical and business opportunities.

The webinar "Harnessing AI to Unlock the Potential of Your Video" will address the following topics and more:

• Automated closed captioning and transcriptions

• Improved content search and discovery

• More relevant viewer recommendations

• AI monitoring for compliance violations

• Automated highlight identification and clipping

Moderated by Streaming Media editor Eric Schumacher-Rasmussen and presented by Dave MacDonald, vice president of global sales for IBM Watson & Cloud Platform, this is a must-see webinar for anyone doing online video or OTT in any market.

Click here to register for the webinar.

Page 1