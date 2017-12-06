Webinar: Overcoming Latency
Join us Thursday, December 7 for "Overcoming the Latency Hurdle in Delivering Streaming Video," a webinar with Limelight Networks
We've said it before, and we'll say it again: Latency Sucks! In fact, it just might be the number one challenge facing live streaming production and distribution today. Viewers increasingly expect live OTT experiences that compete with broadcast and cable, and nothing says "FAIL" more than a live stream that lags so far behind broadcast that you find out about a big play or winning goal on Twitter before you see it yourself.
Fortunately, there are ways to decrease latency, and our Streaming Media Web Event this Thursday, December 7, will break some of them down. Sponsored by Limelight Networks, "Overcoming the Latncy Hurdle in Delivering Streaming Video," will look at strategies for cost-effective solutions that can reduce latency at global scale, including the following:
- Deliver live video at 3- to 5-second latencies through HLS and DASH chunked sstreaming techniques, or achive sub-second latencies via emerging WebRTC technology
- Reach the widest possible audience with multi-device streaming
- Optimize all points in your video workflow to ensure a broadcast-quality experience.
Streaming Media editor Eric Schumacher-Rasmussen will moderate the event, which will be presented by Charles Kraus, senior manager product marketing, and Keith Weinberger, director of product management for video solutions, Limelight Networks.
Click here to register for the web event, which takes place Thursday, December 7 at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST.
