Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Read all about it - You can't afford to be without this twice-weekly newsletter - sign up today to get your breaking streaming and digital media news!

Webinar: Overcoming Latency

Join us Thursday, December 7 for "Overcoming the Latency Hurdle in Delivering Streaming Video," a webinar with Limelight Networks

Page 1

Bookmark/Share Email PrintDigg Tweet Learn more about the companies mentioned in this article in the Sourcebook:

We've said it before, and we'll say it again: Latency Sucks! In fact, it just might be the number one challenge facing live streaming production and distribution today. Viewers increasingly expect live OTT experiences that compete with broadcast and cable, and nothing says "FAIL" more than a live stream that lags so far behind broadcast that you find out about a big play or winning goal on Twitter before you see it yourself.

Fortunately, there are ways to decrease latency, and our Streaming Media Web Event this Thursday, December 7, will break some of them down. Sponsored by Limelight Networks, "Overcoming the Latncy Hurdle in Delivering Streaming Video," will look at strategies for cost-effective solutions that can reduce latency at global scale, including the following:

Deliver live video at 3- to 5-second latencies through HLS and DASH chunked sstreaming techniques, or achive sub-second latencies via emerging WebRTC technology

Reach the widest possible audience with multi-device streaming

Optimize all points in your video workflow to ensure a broadcast-quality experience.

Streaming Media editor Eric Schumacher-Rasmussen will moderate the event, which will be presented by Charles Kraus, senior manager product marketing, and Keith Weinberger, director of product management for video solutions, Limelight Networks.

Click here to register for the web event, which takes place Thursday, December 7 at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST.

Page 1