Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Read all about it - You can't afford to be without this twice-weekly newsletter - sign up today to get your breaking streaming and digital media news!

Video: Will TV Broadcasters Follow Radio in Live Streaming More Content?

NAB's Skip Pizzi discusses the licensing, commercial, and strategic impediments to broadcasts networks adding full-time streaming of all content as most radio stations have done, and how that trajectory might change.

Page 1

Bookmark/Share Email PrintDigg Tweet Learn more about the companies mentioned in this article in the Sourcebook:

Watch the full panel discussion from Live Streaming Summit, Live Streaming Today & Tomorrow, on the Streaming Media Conference Video Portal.

Read the complete transcript of this clip:

Skip Pizzi: Today, pretty much every radio station is live streaming all the time, has been for a while. Television, not so much, and that's not a technical limitation. It's more because of the rights that are different between radio content and television content that exist, and that's what is starting to change on the TV side.

We're seeing more agreements being made to allow more television stations to stream more of their content. Part of that is through the enablement of geofencing technology. A company called Syncbak has enabled the platform that CBS is using for their all-access mobile streaming platform that does allow stations to full-time stream their content through the app.

And so, that's where we see the 1,000-plus TV stations in the US adding to the 15,000-plus radio stations in the US that are already full-time streaming. And some of those radio stations do multiple streams, stuff that's not on their air, or they repurpose stuff that's on their air, so you have, actually, more things.

Whereas today, television stations, mostly, if they do anything for the content they own themselves, like their local news, it'll be an on demand type rather than a live stream. So, that's the shift that we'll see is, we'll see, I think, more television stations doing at least one, if not multiple, live streams in addition to their broadcast.

Page 1