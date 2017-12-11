Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Read all about it - You can't afford to be without this twice-weekly newsletter - sign up today to get your breaking streaming and digital media news!

Video: Choose a Social Media Network That Aligns With Your Streaming Content

Wowza's Tim Dougherty explains the importance of developing and adhering to a sound content strategy when syndicating streaming content to multiple social media platforms.

Page 1

Watch Tim Dougherty's full presentation from Streaming Media West, Streaming to Social Media: Targeting Facebook, Twitch, Periscope, & YouTube Live, on the Streaming Media Conference Video Portal.

Read the complete transcript of this clip:

Tim Dougherty: You really do need to have a strategy in this. When you're aiming at everything, you're hitting nothing. That's not necessarily true if you have a strategy, but sometimes you can get so excited about the fact that your stream is syndicated everywhere that you don't realize it can be a little messy. It can be a little rough. You want to think about the user experience. You want to think about the interaction. You want to think about moderation.

If you're an organizing that's trying to capture people for the purposes of the organization, business, sales, however you're approaching your strategy, another thing that's important is choosing a network that aligns with your content. If you are known in the video streaming industry, as an expert, like Robert Reinhardt, and you have a whole bunch of material on your YouTube site that is highly technical, highly industry oriented. Then, you push a stream there of you surfing at Huntington Beach, there's going to be a little bit of, "Huh?"

You may like the attention, and that may be an extreme example, but you want to make sure that if you're on Facebook, you're doing Facebook kind of stuff. If you're on Twitch, which is an incredible gaining platform, you're doing Twitch kind of stuff. Then Periscope, which is also very interactive, YouTube, etcetera. Again, this session isn't necessarily a journey on the philosophy or the methodology in putting together a strategy, but I do want to offer that as a caveat. If you're aiming at everything, you might not be hitting everything. You do need to have a strategy on that.

Page 1