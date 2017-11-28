Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Adobe Sees Massive TV Everywhere Growth From Single Sign-On

When pay TV subscribers don't need to hunt for their authentication credentials, they watch more TVE content. A lot more, Adobe reports.

Adobe is already seeing strong results from its single sign-on authentication system, which was first announced in June 2016. With single sign-on (SSO), pay TV customers using set-top devices or browsers don't need to input their credentials every time they use a new broadcast or cable app. Adobe provided StreamingMedia.com with an exclusive first look at its data, showing that authenticated video starts have increased 46 percent year-over-year, now reaching 500 million. The number of unique TVE viewers has increased 25 percent year-over-year, putting the number at 20.5 million. Also, up to 45 percent of all authentications are happening by SSO.

Adobe's SSO solution is supported by DirecTV, Dish, and many others: Adobe says it's used by 99 percent of U.S. pay TV providers, which is over 600 MVPDs. It works with hardware created by Roku, Android, and Apple; web browsers; and all connected TV devices.

Prior to the SSO release, subscribers needed to input their pay TV credentials every time they wanted to use a new supported app, and had to re-enter their information every 30 days on average. According to Adobe, only 56 percent of log-on attempts were successful.

By the end of 2018, Adobe's SSO will work across devices even if they're not on the same Wi-Fi network. "In phase two, Adobe is rolling out SSO across all devices," writes Blake Elmquist, senior product marketing manager for Adobe Primetime, in a blog post. "Once enabled, viewers will only be required to sign-on one time, on any device, to easily access all TVE apps across their desktop, mobile, and OTT devices. This represents a significant evolution of the TVE user experience. Today, this cross-device SSO functionality has already been enabled within specific operating systems like iOS, tvOS, and Roku OS."

